Quinoa Egg Bowl  with Pecorino 

Cookbook author Melissa Clark takes inspiration from Caesar salad in this quinoa bowl, which includes a soft runny egg and a lemony, cheese-spiked dressing. It’s one of the best grain bowls we’ve ever had. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice, garlic and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Whisk in the olive oil and 3 ounces shredded cheese.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil; whisk in the quinoa and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and keep warm.
Meanwhile, set a steamer basket in a saucepan with 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the greens, cover and steam until crisp-tender, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the sugar snap peas to the steamer and cook, covered, until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the greens.
Divide the warm quinoa among bowls. Arrange the greens, snap peas and eggs on top. Drizzle each bowl with the dressing, sprinkle with cheese, pepper and radishes and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: loves this, great flavors! Will be using this Uber easy Caesar dressing for other salads to. But just a bit of work to assemble all together but worth the effort.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-22
Author Name: @RedFlame
Review Body: I substituted asparagus for the peas due to availability at my grocer, and it was delicious
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-17