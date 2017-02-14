Quinoa Egg Bowl  with Pecorino 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Clark
March 2017

Cookbook author Melissa Clark takes inspiration from Caesar salad in this quinoa bowl, which includes a soft runny egg and a lemony, cheese-spiked dressing. It’s one of the best grain bowls we’ve ever had. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely ground black pepper 
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 ounces Pecorino Toscano or Manchego cheese, coarsely shredded, plus more for garnish 
  • 1 1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed and drained well 
  • One 1-pound bunch of mustard greens, Swiss chard or kale, stems and ribs removed, leaves chopped  
  • 1/2 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed 
  • 4 soft-cooked eggs, peeled and sliced  
  • Sliced radishes, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice, garlic and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Whisk in the olive oil and 3 ounces shredded cheese. 

Step 2    

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil; whisk in the quinoa and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and keep warm. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, set a steamer basket in a saucepan with 1 inch  of water and bring to a boil. Add the greens, cover and steam until crisp-tender, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the sugar snap peas to the steamer and cook, covered, until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the greens. 

Step 4    

Divide the warm quinoa among bowls. Arrange the greens, snap peas and eggs on top. Drizzle each bowl with the dressing, sprinkle with cheese, pepper and radishes and serve.

