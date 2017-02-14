Quinoa Egg Bowl  with Pecorino 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the lemon juice, garlic and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Whisk in the olive oil and 3 ounces shredded cheese.

Step 2 Bring a pot of salted water to a boil; whisk in the quinoa and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and keep warm.

Step 3 Meanwhile, set a steamer basket in a saucepan with 1 inch of water and bring to a boil. Add the greens, cover and steam until crisp-tender, 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the sugar snap peas to the steamer and cook, covered, until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the greens.