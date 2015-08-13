Quinoa-Dill Omelet with Feta

© Eva Kolenko
F&W’s Kay Chun adds black quinoa to her omelets to up the protein content and make them more substantial. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Let cool slightly.
Step 2
In a 9-inch nonstick skillet, melt the butter. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the quinoa and season with salt and pepper. Cook the eggs over low heat, stirring, until almost set, 4 to 5 minutes. Top evenly with the cheese and dill and cook without stirring until set. Fold the omelet in half and serve hot.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5