Quinoa-Dill Omelet with Feta
Kay Chun
September 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun adds black quinoa to her omelets to up the protein content and make them more substantial. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup red or black quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 6 large eggs
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a 9-inch nonstick skillet, melt the butter. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the quinoa and season with salt and pepper. Cook the eggs over low heat, stirring, until almost set, 4 to 5 minutes. Top evenly with the cheese and dill and cook without stirring until set. Fold the omelet in half and serve hot.

