Quinoa-Crusted Salmon with Spicy Orange-Miso Sauce
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ricardo Zarate

Chef Ricardo Zarate makes a version of this dish at Picca in Los Angeles. He coats salmon fillets with an extra-crunchy, slightly nutty crust of quinoa, a staple in his native Peru. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 2 tablespoons sake
  • 1/4 cup ají amarillo paste (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons shiro (white) miso
  • 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • Four 6-ounce skinless center-cut salmon fillets
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup cooked quinoa
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small cucumber—peeled, seeded and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small saucepan, bring the mirin  and sake to a boil. Whisk in the ají amarillo paste, miso and  orange and lime juices and simmer gently, stirring occasionally,  until thickened, about 20 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, season the salmon with salt and pepper. Press  2 tablespoons of the quinoa onto the skinned side of each fillet.

Step 3    

In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil. Add  the salmon fillets, quinoa side down, and cook over high heat  until the quinoa is browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet  to the oven and roast the salmon until almost opaque throughout,  about 4 minutes.

Step 4    

Using a spatula, carefully transfer the fillets to plates, quinoa  side up. Spoon the diced cucumber alongside and serve with  the orange-miso sauce.

Notes

Ají amarillo paste is a spicy Peruvian yellow chile paste. It’s available in many supermarkets and online at amazon.com.

