Quinoa-Crusted Salmon with Spicy Orange-Miso Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small saucepan, bring the mirin and sake to a boil. Whisk in the ají amarillo paste, miso and orange and lime juices and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, season the salmon with salt and pepper. Press 2 tablespoons of the quinoa onto the skinned side of each fillet.

Step 3 In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil. Add the salmon fillets, quinoa side down, and cook over high heat until the quinoa is browned, about 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the salmon until almost opaque throughout, about 4 minutes.