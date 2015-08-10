Quinoa Coconut Pudding
February 2015

This rich and creamy coconut dessert has the comforting consistency of rice pudding and the health benefits of quinoa. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup white quinoa, rinsed
  • Pinch of Kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Ground cinnamon, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the coconut milk, water, quinoa, salt and vanilla extract in a saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in the honey and simmer for 5 more minutes. Let cool slightly and serve.

Make Ahead

This can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Reheat with additional coconut milk before serving, or serve cold.

Serve With

A sprinkle of ground cinnamon.

