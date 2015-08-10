Quinoa Coconut Pudding

© Molly Yeh
This rich and creamy coconut dessert has the comforting consistency of rice pudding and the health benefits of quinoa. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the coconut milk, water, quinoa, salt and vanilla extract in a saucepan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in the honey and simmer for 5 more minutes. Let cool slightly and serve.
Make Ahead
This can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Reheat with additional coconut milk before serving, or serve cold.
Serve With
A sprinkle of ground cinnamon.
