Quinoa Chowder with Feta and Scallions
5 MIN
25 MIN
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
July 2012

The garnishes of feta and scallion give this quinoa soup a surprisingly rich finish.  Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 4 cups water
  • 1/2 pound (about 1 medium) potato, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 4 ounces Feta cheese
  • 2 scallions, greens thinly sliced into rings

In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic and jalapeño. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add cumin, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and water. Bring to a boil. Add the potato and quinoa. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the potato and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Divide among four bowls and garnish with the feta and scallions. Serve.

The soup can be prepared up to the potato then refrigerated for three days. Reheat and add the feta and scallions to finish.

