Quinoa Chowder with Feta and Scallions

© Scott Hocker
The garnishes of feta and scallion give this quinoa soup a surprisingly rich finish. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic and jalapeño. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add cumin, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and water. Bring to a boil. Add the potato and quinoa. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the potato and quinoa are tender, about 20 minutes. Divide among four bowls and garnish with the feta and scallions. Serve.
Make Ahead
The soup can be prepared up to the potato then refrigerated for three days. Reheat and add the feta and scallions to finish.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5