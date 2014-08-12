Quinoa, Chicken, and Cheddar Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2 Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3 Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed.

Step 4 Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 5 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until soft. Stir in the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes or until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and remove from the heat. Set aside to cool.

Step 6 Divide and spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Add a heaping 1/4 cup of cooked quinoa on top of each of the cheese layers. Divide the chicken and spread on top of the quinoa layers. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the layers evenly around tortilla, leaving a little empty gap at the edges of tortilla. Place another tortilla on top.

Step 7 Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the first side is golden, then carefully flip over the quesadilla and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.