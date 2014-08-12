Quinoa, Chicken, and Cheddar Quesadillas
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

This quesadilla is a meal in itself: stuffed with cooked quinoa, chicken and melted cheese. Add a salad on the side and dinner is served. Slideshow: Southwestern/Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 cup water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion
  • 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 8 eight-inch flour tortillas
  • 6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2    

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed.

Step 4    

Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 5    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until soft. Stir in the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes or until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and remove from the heat. Set aside to cool.

Step 6    

Divide and spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Add a heaping 1/4 cup of cooked quinoa on top of each of the cheese layers. Divide the chicken and spread on top of the quinoa layers. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the layers evenly around tortilla, leaving a little empty gap at the edges of tortilla. Place another tortilla on top.

Step 7    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the first side is golden, then carefully flip over the quesadilla and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 8    

Remove from the pan and allow to cool for a few minutes, and then cut into 4-6 pieces.

Serve With

Salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream

