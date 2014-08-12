Quinoa, Chicken, and Cheddar Quesadillas

This quesadilla is a meal in itself: stuffed with cooked quinoa, chicken and melted cheese. Add a salad on the side and dinner is served. Slideshow: Southwestern/Tex-Mex Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.
Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.
Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed.
Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool completely.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and then stir in the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until soft. Stir in the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes or until the chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and remove from the heat. Set aside to cool.
Divide and spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Add a heaping 1/4 cup of cooked quinoa on top of each of the cheese layers. Divide the chicken and spread on top of the quinoa layers. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the layers evenly around tortilla, leaving a little empty gap at the edges of tortilla. Place another tortilla on top.
Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the first side is golden, then carefully flip over the quesadilla and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.
Remove from the pan and allow to cool for a few minutes, and then cut into 4-6 pieces.
Serve With
Salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream
