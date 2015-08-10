Quinoa Carbonara

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderate heat until browned and crisp, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop it into 1/2-inch pieces. Keep the bacon fat in the pot. Add the onion to the pot and cook it in the bacon fat over moderate heat, stirring, until it soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 2 Add the water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and quinoa to the pot. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, and then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.