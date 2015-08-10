Quinoa Carbonara

Carbonara gets a makeover with quinoa in the place of pasta, making for a delicious and gluten-free alternative to the traditional Italian comfort dish. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderate heat until browned and crisp, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop it into 1/2-inch pieces. Keep the bacon fat in the pot. Add the onion to the pot and cook it in the bacon fat over moderate heat, stirring, until it soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add the water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and quinoa to the pot. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, and then reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.
While the quinoa is simmering, beat the eggs in a small bowl. When the quinoa is done cooking, immediately drizzle in the egg, stirring with a wooden spoon or spatula until the quinoa is evenly coated with the egg. Stir until the egg is cooked, about 1 minute. Stir in the bacon and Parmigiano-Reggiano and season with salt and several grinds of black pepper. Serve immediately.
Additional Parmigiano-Reggiano.
