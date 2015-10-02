Quinoa Broccoli-Cheddar Gratin

Step 2

In a large lidded saucepan, heat the oil. Sautée the leek and shallot over medium heat until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and salt; cook for 1 more minute. Fold in the broccoli and cook, stirring occasionally, until bright green, 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup water and cook until the liquid has reduced and the broccoli is tender, 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the quinoa, egg and 1 cup cheese.