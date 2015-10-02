Quinoa Broccoli-Cheddar Gratin
Photo © Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
June 2015

In this healthier version of the classic broccoli casserole pre-cooked quinoa gets tossed with egg, cheddar cheese and broccoli florets and baked in the oven until the cheese is beautifully browned and bubbly. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • 1 large leek, thinly sliced
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1/4 teaspoon dried)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli, cut into small florets
  • 3 cups cooked quinoa (from 1 cup uncooked)
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease a large cast-iron skillet or casserole dish and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large lidded saucepan, heat the oil. Sautée the leek and shallot over medium heat until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and salt; cook for 1 more minute. Fold in the broccoli and cook, stirring occasionally, until bright green, 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup water and cook until the liquid has reduced and the broccoli is tender, 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the quinoa, egg and 1 cup cheese.

Step 3    

Transfer to the prepared dish and spread in an even layer. Top with the remaining cheese.

Step 4    

Bake until the cheese has begun to brown, 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up