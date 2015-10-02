Quinoa Broccoli-Cheddar Gratin

In this healthier version of the classic broccoli casserole pre-cooked quinoa gets tossed with egg, cheddar cheese and broccoli florets and baked in the oven until the cheese is beautifully browned and bubbly. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease a large cast-iron skillet or casserole dish and set aside.
In a large lidded saucepan, heat the oil. Sautée the leek and shallot over medium heat until soft, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and salt; cook for 1 more minute. Fold in the broccoli and cook, stirring occasionally, until bright green, 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup water and cook until the liquid has reduced and the broccoli is tender, 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the quinoa, egg and 1 cup cheese.
Transfer to the prepared dish and spread in an even layer. Top with the remaining cheese.
Bake until the cheese has begun to brown, 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5