Quinoa with Apples, Celery Root, Arugula, and Pecans
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
November 2013

This quinoa salad is perfect for the fall and winter months. It’s colorful, light, easy to assemble, and delicious as an afternoon lunch. Slideshow: More Celery Root Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 Pink lady or Gala apple, cored and thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces celery root (about 1 cup), thinly sliced
  • 4 cups baby arugula, packed
  • 1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
  • 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, spread it onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it is has cooled about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the lemon juice, honey, and olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the chilled quinoa, sliced apples, celery root, arugula, and pecans and toss well to combine. Taste to adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

