Quinoa with Apples, Celery Root, Arugula, and Pecans

Step 1

In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, spread it onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it is has cooled about 25 minutes.