Quinoa and Winter Fruit Salad
Serves : 4 TO 6
Marcia Kiesel
November 1998

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups quinoa (about 1/2 pound), rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 kumquats—halved, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup pure olive oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 large Bosc pear—peeled, cored and cut into 1/2 -inch dice
  • 1 medium cucumber—peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2 -inch dice
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped stemmed watercress

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and water and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat, stirring often, until just tender, about 12 minutes; the grains should be separate and intact. Drain the quinoa and let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the kumquats and cilantro with the olive oil, lemon juice and salt and let steep for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss together the quinoa, pear and cucumber. Add the dressing and toss well. Add the watercress and toss again. Serve at once.

