Quinoa and Sweet Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the sweet potato. Boil until the sweet potato is tender, about 7 minutes. Remove the sweet potato with a slotted spoon.

Step 2 When the water returns to a boil, add the quinoa. Cook until the quinoa is just tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the quinoa.