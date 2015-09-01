Quinoa and Sweet Potato Salad

© Scott Hocker
The minimal time and effort required to assemble this salad belies its nutritional value. Quinoa and sweet potatoes together make it a healthy powerhouse. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the sweet potato. Boil until the sweet potato is tender, about 7 minutes. Remove the sweet potato with a slotted spoon.
Step 2
When the water returns to a boil, add the quinoa. Cook until the quinoa is just tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the quinoa.
Step 3
In a large bowl, add the drained sweet potato and quinoa, the scallions, olive oil and lime juice. Stir. Season to taste with salt. Serve.
Make Ahead
The salad can be prepared and refrigerated for two days. Add more salt and lime, if needed.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5