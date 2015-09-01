Quinoa and Sweet Potato Salad
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
September 2013

The minimal time and effort required to assemble this salad belies its nutritional value. Quinoa and sweet potatoes together make it a healthy powerhouse. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 1 lime)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the sweet potato. Boil until the sweet potato is tender, about 7 minutes. Remove the sweet potato with a slotted spoon.

Step 2    

When the water returns to a boil, add the quinoa. Cook until the quinoa is just tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the quinoa.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, add the drained sweet potato and quinoa, the scallions, olive oil and lime juice. Stir. Season to taste with salt. Serve.

Make Ahead

The salad can be prepared and refrigerated for two days. Add more salt and lime, if needed.

