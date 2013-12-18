Quinoa and Pomegranate Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
May 2014

Perfect for fall, this quinoa salad is studded with juicy pomegranate seeds for extra texture and pops of flavor. Slideshow: Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2    

Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3    

Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed.

Step 4    

Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to completely cool.

Step 5    

In a bowl whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Step 6    

In a large bowl toss together the cooled quinoa, pomegranate seeds, parsley and dressing. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

