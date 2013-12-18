Quinoa and Pomegranate Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, and after the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan.

Step 2 Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes (there may still be some water not yet absorbed). Remove from heat.

Step 3 Keeping the pan covered, let it stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed.

Step 4 Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to completely cool.

Step 5 In a bowl whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper.