Quinoa and Chicken Soup
Scott Hocker
December 2012

This hearty soup has more than quinoa and chicken. It’s also full of potatoes, which give off their starch as the soup cooks, thickening it beautifully. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 4 cups water
  • 1/2 pound (about 1 medium) potato, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup quinoa
  • 1/2 pound skinless boneless chicken breast, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic and jalapeño. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add cumin, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and water. Bring to a boil. Add the potato and quinoa. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the potato and quinoa are almost tender, about 15 minutes. Add the chicken and cook just until the chicken cooks through, about another 3 minutes. Divide among four bowls and garnish with the cilantro. Serve.

