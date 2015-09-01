Quinoa and Chicken Soup

Step

In a large saucepan set over medium heat, add the olive oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic and jalapeño. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add cumin, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and water. Bring to a boil. Add the potato and quinoa. Season with salt to taste. Simmer until the potato and quinoa are almost tender, about 15 minutes. Add the chicken and cook just until the chicken cooks through, about another 3 minutes. Divide among four bowls and garnish with the cilantro. Serve.