Quinoa and Carrot Salad
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
November 2012

Grating the carrots on the large holes of a grater is key. Otherwise, the shreds are too fine and become lost in the salad. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 carrots (about 8 ounces), peeled and grated into large shreds
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring water to boil in a large saucepan. Add 1 teaspoon salt and the quinoa. Cook until the quinoa is just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the quinoa.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, add shallot, lemon juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

To the large bowl, add the drained quinoa, carrots, olive oil and parsley. Stir. Season to taste with salt. Serve.

Make Ahead

The salad can be prepared up to the parsley and refrigerated for two days. Add the parsley and more salt and lemon, if needed.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up