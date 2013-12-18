Quinoa and Berry Breakfast Bowl

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Power through your day with a quinoa breakfast bowl. Fresh seasonal berries are the perfect topping to this creamy quinoa breakfast. Slideshow: Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk up to a near simmer. Stir in the quinoa and reduce the heat to low.
Step 2
Gently simmer for about 20 minutes or until the quinoa is tender, stirring frequently and making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot to keep the milk from burning. Remove from the heat.
Step 3
Stir in the brown sugar and divide between your serving bowls. Garnish with fresh berries and serve with additional brown sugar on the side.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5