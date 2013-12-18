Quinoa and Berry Breakfast Bowl
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
March 2014

Power through your day with a quinoa breakfast bowl. Fresh seasonal berries are the perfect topping to this creamy quinoa breakfast. Slideshow: Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar (plus additional for topping)
  • 1/2 cup fresh berries, cut into bite sized pieces if necessary

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring the milk up to a near simmer. Stir in the quinoa and reduce the heat to low.

Step 2    

Gently simmer for about 20 minutes or until the quinoa is tender, stirring frequently and making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot to keep the milk from burning. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Stir in the brown sugar and divide between your serving bowls. Garnish with fresh berries and serve with additional brown sugar on the side.

