Quince and Cranberry Compote
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 3 CUPS
Grace Parisi
November 2000

Crisp Bosc pears make a fine alternative to quinces here, and they only need to cook for 20 minutes. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups apple juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 pound quinces—peeled, cored and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • One 12-ounce bag of cranberries

How to Make It

Step

In a heavy medium saucepan, combine the apple juice with the sugar and cinnamon stick and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the quinces and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 30 minutes. Add the cranberries and bring to a simmer. Cook until the compote is thick, about 20 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick before serving.

Make Ahead

The quince compote can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

