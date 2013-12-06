Quince and Cranberry Compote

Crisp Bosc pears make a fine alternative to quinces here, and they only need to cook for 20 minutes. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
In a heavy medium saucepan, combine the apple juice with the sugar and cinnamon stick and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the quinces and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 30 minutes. Add the cranberries and bring to a simmer. Cook until the compote is thick, about 20 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick before serving.
Make Ahead
The quince compote can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
