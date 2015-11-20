Quick Turkey and Broccoli Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
February 2014

If you have fresh broccoli instead of frozen, cook it a little longer than the frozen version, which is often already par boiled. Slideshow: More Turkey Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups shredded, cooked turkey meat
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped broccoli 

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the turkey meat, stock, band broccoli bring to a gentle boil. Season the soup with salt and pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up