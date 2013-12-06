Quick Tomato Sauce with Butter
Julia Croce
February 1996

This variation on the Quick Southern Italian Tomato Sauce relies on butter instead of olive oil to smooth out the acidity of the tomatoes. The sauce is suitable for fresh and dried pasta, and this recipe makes enough to sauce one and a half pounds of pasta. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 5 cups canned peeled tomatoes in their liquid
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil, flat-leaf parsley or mint
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Drain the tomatoes in a strainer set over a bowl. Scoop out and discard any seeds from the tomatoes. Crush the tomatoes well and place them in a separate bowl; reserve their liquid for another use.

Step 2    

In a large nonreactive saucepan, cook the onion in 6 tablespoons of the butter over moderately low heat until golden. Add the tomatoes and salt and simmer over moderate heat for 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Just before serving, stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the basil and season with pepper.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be tightly covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

