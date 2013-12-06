Quick Tomato Sauce with Butter

This variation on the Quick Southern Italian Tomato Sauce relies on butter instead of olive oil to smooth out the acidity of the tomatoes. The sauce is suitable for fresh and dried pasta, and this recipe makes enough to sauce one and a half pounds of pasta. Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Drain the tomatoes in a strainer set over a bowl. Scoop out and discard any seeds from the tomatoes. Crush the tomatoes well and place them in a separate bowl; reserve their liquid for another use.
In a large nonreactive saucepan, cook the onion in 6 tablespoons of the butter over moderately low heat until golden. Add the tomatoes and salt and simmer over moderate heat for 20 minutes.
Just before serving, stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the basil and season with pepper.
Make Ahead
