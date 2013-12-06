Quick Spaetzle
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Wolfgang Ban
October 2010

   Excellent German Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon milk
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large, wide pot of salted water to a boil. In a food processor, combine the eggs with the milk, flour and a pinch of salt and process until smooth.

Step 2    

Scrape the batter into a colander with 1/4-inch holes. Set the colander at least 1 inch over the boiling water. Using a rubber scraper, press the batter through the holes into the boiling water. Stir the spaetzle once or twice to separate them. As the spaetzle rises to the surface, transfer them to a clean colander to drain. Shake off the excess water, transfer to a bowl and serve.

