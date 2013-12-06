Quick Southern Italian Tomato Sauce

This is one of the quickest and most humbly delicious tomato sauces you can make. You can sieve it and use it as a basic sauce for all manner of dried pasta. Unsieved, it is very chunky and thick and thus suitable for ribbon or strand pasta cuts or short macaroni cuts, such as pennette (short quills), or medium shells. Serve the sauce over one pound of pasta, with freshly grated Pecorino or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips