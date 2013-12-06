Quick-Smoked Fish
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Anthony
January 2008

Chefs like Michael Anthony of NYC's Gramercy Tavern are toying with an unusual technique: smoking fish to order.    More Seafood Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup dry applewood chips
  • Four 4-ounce, skin-on trout fillets
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a 9-by-13-inch roasting pan with foil; spread with the applewood chips. Cover loosely with foil and char over moderately low heat until heavy smoke gives way to light wisps, about 7 minutes.

Step 2    

Place the trout fillets skin side down on an oiled rack set 2 inches above the chips.

Step 3    

Season the fish with salt and cover with foil; smoke over low heat until just cooked, 5 minutes. Remove the skins, transfer the fish fillets to plates and serve.

