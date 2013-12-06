Quick-Smoked Fish

Chefs like Michael Anthony of NYC's Gramercy Tavern are toying with an unusual technique: smoking fish to order. More Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Line a 9-by-13-inch roasting pan with foil; spread with the applewood chips. Cover loosely with foil and char over moderately low heat until heavy smoke gives way to light wisps, about 7 minutes.
Step 2
Place the trout fillets skin side down on an oiled rack set 2 inches above the chips.
Step 3
Season the fish with salt and cover with foil; smoke over low heat until just cooked, 5 minutes. Remove the skins, transfer the fish fillets to plates and serve.
