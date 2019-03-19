Quick Red Cabbage Slaw

Ten minutes of simple prep work and an hour of hands-off marinating time deliver this almost effortless slaw that scores big in the flavor department. Matchstick carrots make it ultra-easy; just dump, stir, and go. Seasoned with a simple mixture of lemon juice, mustard seeds, and salt, this slaw lends itself a variety of uses—try it on barbecue sandwiches, tacos, and turkey or chicken burgers—or serve it as a side dish at your next barbecue or potluck.
How to Make It
Toss together cabbage, carrots, and chile in a large bowl; set aside.
Bring lemon juice, mustard seeds, and salt to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and pour over cabbage mixture; toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Stir in parsley just before serving.