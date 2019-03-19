Quick Red Cabbage Slaw
Jen Causey
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Liz Mervosh

Ten minutes of simple prep work and an hour of hands-off marinating time deliver this almost effortless slaw that scores big in the flavor department. Matchstick carrots make it ultra-easy; just dump, stir, and go. Seasoned with a simple mixture of lemon juice, mustard seeds, and salt, this slaw lends itself a variety of uses—try it on barbecue sandwiches, tacos, and turkey or chicken burgers—or serve it as a side dish at your next barbecue or potluck.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups shredded red cabbage (from 1 head cabbage)
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots
  • 1 small red Fresno chile, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (from 1 bunch)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toss together cabbage, carrots, and chile in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 2    

Bring lemon juice, mustard seeds, and salt to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and pour over cabbage mixture; toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Stir in parsley just before serving.

