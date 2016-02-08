Quick-Pickled Vegetable Salad with Harissa Vinaigrette
CON POULOS
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple knows how to make any salad more interesting: pickle the vegetables. The spicy dressing is vibrant, too. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 medium carrots, sliced into thin rounds
  • 4 medium inner celery ribs, thinly sliced on the bias, plus 1/2 cup lightly packed celery leaves
  • 1 cup thinly sliced white onion
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
  • 1 tablespoon harissa
  • Three 6-ounce romaine hearts, dark outer leaves removed and inner leaves torn into bite-size pieces (10 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof medium bowl, combine the carrots, celery ribs and onion. In a medium saucepan, combine 3/4 cup  of the vinegar with the garlic, sugar, 1 1/2 cups water and 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and cook over moderate heat  until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Pour the hot brine over the vegetables and let stand until cool, about  30 minutes. Drain the vegetables and refrigerate until just chilled, about 15 minutes; discard the garlic. Reserve  the brine for another use.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the pumpkin seeds and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Let cool.

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, whisk the harissa with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and  2 tablespoons of white vinegar; season with salt and pepper. Add the romaine, drained pickled vegetables and celery leaves and toss well; season with salt and pepper and toss again. Sprinkle the toasted pumpkin seeds on top and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a racy, briny Greek island white.

