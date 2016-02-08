Quick-Pickled Vegetable Salad with Harissa Vinaigrette

F&W’s Justin Chapple knows how to make any salad more interesting: pickle the vegetables. The spicy dressing is vibrant, too. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a heatproof medium bowl, combine the carrots, celery ribs and onion. In a medium saucepan, combine 3/4 cup of the vinegar with the garlic, sugar, 1 1/2 cups water and 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and cook over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Pour the hot brine over the vegetables and let stand until cool, about 30 minutes. Drain the vegetables and refrigerate until just chilled, about 15 minutes; discard the garlic. Reserve the brine for another use.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the pumpkin seeds and a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Let cool.
In a serving bowl, whisk the harissa with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of white vinegar; season with salt and pepper. Add the romaine, drained pickled vegetables and celery leaves and toss well; season with salt and pepper and toss again. Sprinkle the toasted pumpkin seeds on top and serve.
Author Name: Marisol2020
Review Body: Great simple tasty pickling. Kept the dressing on the side since it was pretty spicy. Refreshing cold side salad that was quick to make. Used bottled harissa.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-12
Author Name: Ashley Galaway Hawkins
Review Body: Harissa paste or powdered harissa?
Date Published: 2017-04-25