Quick-Pickled Sweet Cucumbers
© John Kernick
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 quart
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

Requiring just 15 minutes of prep, these superthin sweet pickled cucumbers are salted before they're submerged in the pickling brine for maximum flavor. Slideshow: More Pickled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 2 unpeeled medium cucumbers, very thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Transfer  the brine to a heatproof bowl and let cool  to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a colander set over a bowl, toss the sliced cucumbers with the salt. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Press down on the cucumbers to release any excess liquid, then transfer the cucumbers to the brine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Make Ahead

The pickles can be refrigerated for 1 week.

