Quick-Pickled Sweet Cucumbers

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vinegar. Transfer the brine to a heatproof bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2

In a colander set over a bowl, toss the sliced cucumbers with the salt. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Press down on the cucumbers to release any excess liquid, then transfer the cucumbers to the brine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.