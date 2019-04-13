Quick-Pickled Carrots and Daikon

Justin Walker
We love these pickled vegetables on a Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Banh Mi with Tamarind Sauce, but they will add freshness and crunch to any meal. Try them sprinkled over salads or stir-fries.
How to Make It
Step
Place carrots and daikon in a small airtight container. Combine sugar, 1 cup water, white vinegar, rice vinegar, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, stirring often, until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Pour over carrot mixture. Let cool to room temperature; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.