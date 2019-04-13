Quick-Pickled Carrots and Daikon
Justin Walker
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Summer Le
May 2019

We love these pickled vegetables on a Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Banh Mi with Tamarind Sauce, but they will add freshness and crunch to any meal. Try them sprinkled over salads or stir-fries.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup matchstick-cut carrots 
  • 1 small daikon, cut into thin strips (about 1 cup) 
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 cup tap water 
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

Place carrots and daikon in a small airtight container. Combine sugar, 1 cup water, white vinegar, rice vinegar, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, stirring often, until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Pour over carrot mixture. Let cool to room temperature; cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up