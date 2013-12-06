Quick Onion Pullao
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 2-4
Jeffrey Alford and Naomi Duguid
January 1997

Here's a quick way of turning yesterday's plain rice into a fragrant, pale yellow mound with turmeric-tinted onions and bright flecks of green chile. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup raw cashews
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon asafetida (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 pound onions (3 to 4), thinly sliced into rings or half circles
  • 4 jalapeños, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 5 fresh or dried curry leaves
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 cups cooked Govindobhog Rice or Basmati Rice
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, toast the cashews over high heat, stirring constantly, until golden. Remove from the heat and stir for 15 seconds, then transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the asafetida and stir briefly to dissolve, then stir in the mustard seeds. When they stop popping, stir in the turmeric. Toss in the onions, jalapeños, ginger and curry leaves and stir to coat with the oil.

Step 3    

Lower heat to moderate and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions start to brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in the salt and sugar. Add the rice; gently turn and stir until well mixed and heated through. Drizzle in the lime juice and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Discard the curry leaves. Mound the pullao on a deep platter, top with the cashews and serve.

Serve With

Serve with plain yogurt and a simple salad.

Suggested Pairing

Serve with a rich California Chenin Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up