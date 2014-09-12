Quick Korean Egg Custards with Shrimp
Judy Joo
October 2014

Chef and TV personality Judy Joo tops these silky, light and supersimple egg custards with sweet shrimp, fresh scallion and toasted sesame seeds. Slideshow: Korean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 8 small shelled and deveined shrimp (5 ounces)
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
  • Toasted sesame oil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the stock, fish sauce and salt. Pour the mixture into four 10-ounce heatproof bowls or ramekins. Arrange the bowls in 2 large, wide pots with lids. Add enough boiling water to the pots to reach two-thirds of the way up the sides of the bowls. Bring the water to a simmer, cover and simmer gently until the custards are slightly wobbly in the center, 6 to 7 minutes.

Step 2    

Divide the shrimp and scallion among the bowls, cover and steam until the shrimp are cooked through and the custards are set, 3 minutes longer. Garnish the custards with sesame seeds and sesame oil and serve warm.

Suggested Pairing

Zesty, briny Albariño.

