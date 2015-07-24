Quick Cucumber, Cabbage, and Scallion Kimchi

Combine the cabbage and cucumbers in a colander. Add the salt and mix well. Place the colander over a bowl and let drain, covered, and until wilted, about 2 hours.

Step 2

Meanwhile, combine the rice vinegar, sweetener, chili paste, grated ginger, and garlic into a large bowl and stir. Rinse off the salt from the cabbage. Pat dry and add to the vinegar mixture; stir well to combine. Add the sliced scallions and mix to incorporate. Put the kimchi into a sterilized glass jar and pack the cabbage and cucumbers down; add enough water to cover. Close the jar and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. May add or subtract chili paste to taste.