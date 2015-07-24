Quick Cucumber, Cabbage, and Scallion Kimchi
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 quart
Sarah Bolla
April 2013

Upgrade a quick kimchi with cucumbers and scallions. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 head Napa cabbage (about 1 1/2 pounds), outer leaves removed, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and cut into 2’ inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup Kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey or agave
  • 3 tablespoons hot chili paste
  • 1-inch piece fresh ginger, freshly grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the cabbage and cucumbers in a colander. Add the salt and mix well. Place the colander over a bowl and let drain, covered, and until wilted, about 2 hours.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, combine the rice vinegar, sweetener, chili paste, grated ginger, and garlic into a large bowl and stir. Rinse off the salt from the cabbage. Pat dry and add to the vinegar mixture; stir well to combine. Add the sliced scallions and mix to incorporate. Put the kimchi into a sterilized glass jar and pack the cabbage and cucumbers down; add enough water to cover. Close the jar and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. May add or subtract chili paste to taste.

Make Ahead

Store in an airtight jar for up to 3 weeks.

