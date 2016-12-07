Quick-Brined Roast Salmon with Lemon-Garlic Oil 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
January 2017

The magic combination of miso with lemon, garlic and butter creates a fast and fantastic glaze for roast fish, whether it’s salmon, cod or hake. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • Four 5-ounce skinless salmon or hake fillets 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil  
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter, cooled 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon shiro miso (white) 
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic 
  • Sesame seeds, for garnish 
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the 1 tablespoon of salt with  2 cups of hot water and stir to dissolve the salt. Let cool to room temperature, then add the fish to the bowl and let  brine at room temperature for  30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the oil with the butter, lemon juice, miso and garlic until smooth; season with salt. 

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain the fish and transfer to the prepared baking sheet; brush all over with the lemon-garlic butter. Roast until golden and just cooked through, about 10 minutes for the salmon and 15 minutes  for the hake. Transfer to plates, garnish with sesame seeds and serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The lemon-miso butter can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before using.

