Quick-Brined Roast Salmon with Lemon-Garlic Oil 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the 1 tablespoon of salt with 2 cups of hot water and stir to dissolve the salt. Let cool to room temperature, then add the fish to the bowl and let brine at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the oil with the butter, lemon juice, miso and garlic until smooth; season with salt.