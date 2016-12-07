Quick-Brined Roast Salmon with Lemon-Garlic Oil 

The magic combination of miso with lemon, garlic and butter creates a fast and fantastic glaze for roast fish, whether it’s salmon, cod or hake. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the 1 tablespoon of salt with 2 cups of hot water and stir to dissolve the salt. Let cool to room temperature, then add the fish to the bowl and let brine at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the oil with the butter, lemon juice, miso and garlic until smooth; season with salt.
Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain the fish and transfer to the prepared baking sheet; brush all over with the lemon-garlic butter. Roast until golden and just cooked through, about 10 minutes for the salmon and 15 minutes for the hake. Transfer to plates, garnish with sesame seeds and serve with lemon wedges.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: When there is lemon and garlic involved, taste is going to be good no matter what.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-11
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: The lemon oil gives it an enticing taste, I enjoyed it!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-13