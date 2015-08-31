Quick-and-Easy Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

Rotisserie chicken adds a ton of flavor to this quick-and-easy creamy chicken casserole, which takes just 10 minutes of hands-on preptime. Slideshow: More Rotisserie Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, water, sea salt, soy sauce, freshly ground pepper and chile flakes and whisk to combine.
In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the shredded rotisserie chicken, egg noodles, spinach and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese with the sauce and mix thoroughly. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Uncover the dish, stir well and bake for 15 minutes, until the noodles are cooked and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
