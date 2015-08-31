Quick-and-Easy Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
January 2014

Rotisserie chicken adds a ton of flavor to this quick-and-easy creamy chicken casserole, which takes just 10 minutes of hands-on preptime. Slideshow: More Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/4 ounces cream cheese (1/2 cup)
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 to 1 teaspoon chile flakes
  • 6 ounces rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 6 ounces dry egg noodles
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped spinach
  • 1/2 ounce grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, combine the cream cheese, water, sea salt, soy sauce, freshly ground pepper and chile flakes and whisk to combine.

Step 2    

In an 8-inch-square baking dish, combine the shredded rotisserie chicken, egg noodles, spinach and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese with the sauce and mix thoroughly. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 10 minutes. Uncover the dish, stir well and bake for 15 minutes, until the noodles are cooked and the sauce has thickened. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up