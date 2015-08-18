Quick-and-Easy Rotisserie Chicken Burrito

© Kristen Stevens
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, mix the sour cream, pureed chipotles, liquid smoke and sea salt.
Step 2
In a medium pan over medium high heat, warm the tortillas for 30 seconds each, then set them aside.
Step 3
Divide the rotisserie chicken evenly among the tortillas. Top with the lettuce, onion, cheddar cheese and sour cream sauce. Roll each into a burrito.
