Quick-and-Easy Rotisserie Chicken Burrito
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
8 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
September 2014

These rotisserie chicken burritos are super fast and easy to make. Slideshow: More Fast and Healthy Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon pureed chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 4 drops liquid smoke
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 8 ounces rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 1 cup lettuce greens
  • 1/4 cup minced onion
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated (1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the sour cream, pureed chipotles, liquid smoke and sea salt.

Step 2    

In a medium pan over medium high heat, warm the tortillas for 30 seconds each, then set them aside.

Step 3    

Divide the rotisserie chicken evenly among the tortillas. Top with the lettuce, onion, cheddar cheese and sour cream sauce. Roll each into a burrito.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up