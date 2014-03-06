Quick and Easy Hummus

© Kristen Stevens
This ten-minute hummus is great to whip up for unexpected guests or for an easy and healthy lunch. Slideshow: More Great Party Dips
How to Make It
Step 1
Add all the ingredients, except the water, to a food processor or high-powered blender. Pulse until everything is combined and then add water 1 tablespoon at a time, until the hummus is a smooth, thick and spreadable consistency. Taste and add more salt if necessary.
Step 2
Serve as a dip with crackers, bread, or veggies.
Make Ahead
Hummus can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in a covered container in your fridge or frozen for up to 1 month.
