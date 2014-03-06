Quick and Easy Hummus
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Kristen Stevens
November 2014

This ten-minute hummus is great to whip up for unexpected guests or for an easy and healthy lunch. Slideshow: More Great Party Dips

Ingredients

  • One 14-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from about 1/2 a lemon)
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste
  • 2 to 4 tablespoons water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add all the ingredients, except the water, to a food processor or high-powered blender. Pulse until everything is combined and then add water 1 tablespoon at a time, until the hummus is a smooth, thick and spreadable consistency. Taste and add more salt if necessary.

Step 2    

Serve as a dip with crackers, bread, or veggies.

Make Ahead

Hummus can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in a covered container in your fridge or frozen for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up