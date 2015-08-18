Quick and Easy Bacon Chicken Burgers
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

Top these simple chicken sandwiches with bacon and all of your favorite hamburger toppings. Slideshow: More 30-Minute Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 thick-cut slices of bacon
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 
  • Four 4-ounce boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 4 hamburger buns
  • Lettuce, tomato and other favorite hamburger toppings

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon on the baking sheet and bake it in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until it is crispy but still chewy. Remove from the oven. When cool enough to handle break each piece in half. Reserve the bacon fat.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Wash the chicken thighs under cold running water then dredge them in the flour.

Step 3    

In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat 2 teaspoons of bacon fat over medium high heat. Add the chicken, giving the pan a little shake as you add each piece, to prevent it from sticking. Cook the chicken for 5 minutes on each side, until both sides are crispy and an instant-read thermometer reaches 165°.

Step 4    

Place a piece of seared chicken on each bun, top each with 2 of the half pieces of bacon, and garnish with your favorite hamburger toppings.

