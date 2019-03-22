Quiche Lorraine

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on low, combine the salt, sugar and flour until combined. Add butter, mixing until it resembles a coarse meal with a few pieces of fat visible, 2 to 3 minutes. With the mixer running, drizzle in 6 to 7 tablespoons ice water and combine until dough is still crumbly but just holds together when squeezed.

Step 2 Turn out dough onto a clean work surface. Knead 1 to 2 times, pressing to incorporate any shaggy pieces. Press into a 6-inch wide disk. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour.

Step 3 Place rack in lowest position of oven; preheat to 375°. On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to an 14-inch round; ease it into a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie plate. Trim the overhanging dough to 1 inch and fold it under itself. Crimp decoratively, dock the bottom of the dough, and chill the crust until firm, 30 minutes.

Step 4 Line the crust with parchment paper, leaving some overhang, and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until the crust is dry around the edges and just beginning to brown, 25 to 35 minutes. Carefully remove parchment and weights and reduce oven temperature to 350°. Bake until crust is set and beginning to brown in the center, 15 to 20 minutes. Let the crust cool completely before assembling the quiche.

Step 5 Assemble the quiche In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, cook the bacon, onion, butter, thyme, and bay leaf, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low (mixture should still slowly bubble) and cook, stirring occasionally, until bacon and onions are very soft, about 20 minutes. Let cool. Remove thyme and bay leaf. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked bacon and onion to a plate to cool, leaving oil in pan.

Step 6 Place rack in the middle of the oven; preheat to 350°. In the carafe of a blender, purée the eggs on medium-high speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Add the half-and-half, salt, cayenne, and nutmeg. Purée on medium-low speed until custard is smooth, about 15 seconds.