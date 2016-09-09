Quiche Lorraine

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the salt and pepper. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until it resembles small peas. Sprinkle the water on top and mix until the dough begins to come together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and gently knead 2 or 3 times, just until it comes together. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 2 On a lightly floured work surface and using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round, about 1/8 inch thick. Ease the dough into an 11-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Trim the overhang so it is flush with the rim of the tart pan. Refrigerate the tart shell for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. Line the tart shell with aluminum foil and fill to the top with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the crust is set and lightly golden. Remove the foil and weights and bake the shell for about 12 minutes longer, until deep golden and crisp. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°.

Step 4 Meanwhile, make the filling In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.