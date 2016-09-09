Quiche Lorraine

The small amount of sour cream in this recipe gives the quiche a super-silky texture. We used chopped chives here, but lots of other herbs would be nice, too, such as sage, thyme or rosemary. The quiche is perfect for breakfast, or with a salad for a light lunch or dinner. Slideshow: More Quiche Recipes
How to Make It
Make the dough In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 cups of flour with the salt and pepper. Using your fingertips, blend in the butter until it resembles small peas. Sprinkle the water on top and mix until the dough begins to come together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and gently knead 2 or 3 times, just until it comes together. Pat the dough into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
On a lightly floured work surface and using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round, about 1/8 inch thick. Ease the dough into an 11-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Trim the overhang so it is flush with the rim of the tart pan. Refrigerate the tart shell for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Line the tart shell with aluminum foil and fill to the top with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the crust is set and lightly golden. Remove the foil and weights and bake the shell for about 12 minutes longer, until deep golden and crisp. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°.
Meanwhile, make the filling In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the half-and-half, cheese, sour cream, garlic, 2 tablespoons of chives, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper until well blended. Arrange the bacon in an even layer in the bottom of the crust; pour the custard on top. Bake the quiche for about 35 minutes, until the custard is just set. Transfer the quiche to a rack and let cool for 30 minutes. Garnish with chives. Unmold the quiche and serve.
Author Name: Jordan Lebron
Review Body: I like to call it an egg pizza!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-09
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Never been a fan of Quiche!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-16
Author Name: @Effie-Donaldson-956
Review Body: I usually spend my Saturday mornings making gourmet breakfasts. This is a delicious and easy thing to make.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-09