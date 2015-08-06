Queso Fresco Quesadillas with Apricot-Chile Salsa
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Sarah Bolla
March 2014

Simple queso fresco quesadillas are served with a mildly sweet and tangy apricot and red chile salsa. The flavors in the salsa get better the longer they sit.  Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 small apricots (about 3/4 cup), pitted and halved, sliced into thin wedges
  • 1 red jalapeño, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 small shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped  
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 2/3 cup freshly grated mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the sliced apricots, jalapeño, shallots, cilantro, lime and orange juices. Season with salt and pepper and let stand.

Step 2    

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and scatter half of each of the cheeses evenly over the top. Top with the second tortilla and cook over moderately high heat until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip it over and cook for another 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted and the second side is golden. Repeat with the remaining oil and second quesadilla. Slice the quesadillas into wedges, transfer to a plate, and serve with the apricot salsa.

