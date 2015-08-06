Queso Fresco Quesadillas with Apricot-Chile Salsa

Step 2

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and scatter half of each of the cheeses evenly over the top. Top with the second tortilla and cook over moderately high heat until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip it over and cook for another 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted and the second side is golden. Repeat with the remaining oil and second quesadilla. Slice the quesadillas into wedges, transfer to a plate, and serve with the apricot salsa.