Quesadizzas 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Justin Chapple
March 2019

This mash-up of a quesadilla and pizza gets a spicy kick from jalapeño-laced pepper Jack cheese and garlicky Portuguese linguiça.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 4 Tex-Mex Flour Tortillas, divided
  • 6 tablespoons jarred marinara sauce, divided
  • 6 ounces pepper Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups), divided
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced linguiça or Spanish chorizo (about 2 ounces)
  • Grated Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, and crushed red pepper, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat broiler with oven rack 8 inches from heat. Heat a cast-iron griddle over two burners on stovetop over medium; brush with oil. Place 2 tortillas in a single layer on hot griddle. Spread 2 tablespoons marinara sauce on each tortilla. Scatter 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese over marinara on each; top with remaining 2 tortillas. Cook until crisp and lightly browned on bottoms, about 3 minutes. Flip quesadizzas. Spread remaining 2 tablespoons marinara sauce evenly over quesadizzas, and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 cup pepper Jack cheese. Arrange linguiça slices evenly over quesadizzas.

Step 2    

Transfer quesadizzas to a rimmed baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until cheese is melted and linguiça is slightly curled, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Slice quesadizzas into wedges. Serve with Parmesan, oregano, and crushed red pepper.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up