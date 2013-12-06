How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium skillet, cook the sausage meat over moderate heat, stirring to break it up, until no trace of pink remains, about 8 minutes. Remove the sausage from the skillet with a slotted spoon and let cool briefly.

Step 2 Set 4 tortillas on a work surface and top with the sausage meat, cheese and poblano strips. Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds on top and cover with the remaining tortillas.

Step 3 Heat 1/8 inch of vegetable oil in a large heavy skillet until shimmering. Add 1 of the quesadillas and fry over moderately high heat until puffed and golden on the bottom, about 30 seconds. Press down with a spatula, flip and fry the other side for 30 seconds. Drain on paper towels and repeat with the remaining quesadillas.