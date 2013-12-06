Queen's Park Julep

The Mint Julep (bourbon, simple syrup, crushed ice and mint sprigs) inspired this Queen’s Park Swizzle twist. “The rich sweetness of bourbon makes it a natural substitute for Demerara rum,” says Thad Vogler. Slideshow: More Terrific Bourbon Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled collins glass, combine the bourbon, lime juice and Rich Simple Syrup. Add crushed ice. Spin a swizzle stick or bar spoon between your hands to mix the drink, then add more crushed ice. Top with the bitters, garnish with the mint sprig and serve with a metal spoon-straw.
