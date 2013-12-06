Purslane Salad with Baby Greens and Cabbage

© Beatriz Da Costa
Here's a refreshing salad that will stretch a couple of cups of young leaves to feed six. Purslane is also wonderful on its own, simply dressed with garlic and olive oil. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
Soak the cabbage in salted cold water for 30 minutes. Drain and spin dry in a salad spinner. Trim the purslane down, leaving only the small sprigs and leaves; you should have about 2 cups. Wash well and spin dry. Toss the cabbage and purslane with the mesclun, scallions and cucumber.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk the oil with the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the salad and toss to coat. Garnish with the mint and serve.
Serve With
Grilled fish or lamb kebabs and crusty bread.
