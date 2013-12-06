Puritan's Punch
Island Creek Oyster Bar • Boston The name of Bob McCoy's spiced cold-weather punch honors America's early colonists, many of whom produced molasses-based rum in home stills. McCoy likes making the punch with Berkshire Mountain Distillers' Ragged Mountain rum, from Massachusetts. Glassware Guide  Delicious Party Punches

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces aged rum, preferably American
  • 3/4 ounce Spiced Honey Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, Spiced Honey Syrup and lemon juice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the nutmeg.

