Pure Magic Dry Rub 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
Mike Mills
June 2017

This balanced, sweet-savory dry rub is incredible rubbed on pork, such as smoked ribs, braised shoulder or bone-in chops. You can also save any leftovers to use on grilled or roasted vegetables, to toss with french fries or to season popcorn. Slideshow: More Grilling Spices and Sauces

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup sweet paprika, preferably Hungarian 
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt  
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons granulated garlic 
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder 
  • 1/2 tablespoon dry mustard powder 
  • 1/2 tablespoon pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to  2 weeks.

