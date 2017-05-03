Pure Magic Dry Rub 

This balanced, sweet-savory dry rub is incredible rubbed on pork, such as smoked ribs, braised shoulder or bone-in chops. You can also save any leftovers to use on grilled or roasted vegetables, to toss with french fries or to season popcorn. Slideshow: More Grilling Spices and Sauces
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
