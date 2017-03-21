Puppy Chow
Abby Hocking
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 13 cups
Anna Painter

Certainly not for a dog, this sweet and salty snack disappeared quickly in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen. We swapped in our favorite almond butter for the more common peanut butter and added chopped roasted almonds for extra crunch. Slideshow: More Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 cups Rice Chex cereal
  • 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup almond butter
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup salted roasted almonds, coarsely chopped
  • 2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Pour the cereal into a large bowl. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips with the almond butter and butter at high power in 30-second intervals until smooth, about 1 1/2 minutes. Whisk in 1 teaspoon of the salt. Pour the warm chocolate mixture over the cereal and stir gently with a rubber spatula until coated. Add the almonds and stir a few times until lightly coated.

Step 2    

Scrape the puppy chow onto the prepared baking sheets in an even layer and let stand at room temperature until the chocolate is firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the confectioner’s sugar with the cocoa powder. Sift the cocoa sugar over the cooled puppy chow and stir very gently to combine. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The puppy chow can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

