Certainly not for a dog, this sweet and salty snack disappeared quickly in the Food & Wine Test Kitchen. We swapped in our favorite almond butter for the more common peanut butter and added chopped roasted almonds for extra crunch. Slideshow: More Snack Recipes
How to Make It
Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Pour the cereal into a large bowl. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips with the almond butter and butter at high power in 30-second intervals until smooth, about 1 1/2 minutes. Whisk in 1 teaspoon of the salt. Pour the warm chocolate mixture over the cereal and stir gently with a rubber spatula until coated. Add the almonds and stir a few times until lightly coated.
Scrape the puppy chow onto the prepared baking sheets in an even layer and let stand at room temperature until the chocolate is firm, about 30 minutes.
In a medium bowl, whisk the confectioner’s sugar with the cocoa powder. Sift the cocoa sugar over the cooled puppy chow and stir very gently to combine. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt and serve.
Make Ahead
