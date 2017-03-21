How to Make It

Step 1 Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Pour the cereal into a large bowl. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips with the almond butter and butter at high power in 30-second intervals until smooth, about 1 1/2 minutes. Whisk in 1 teaspoon of the salt. Pour the warm chocolate mixture over the cereal and stir gently with a rubber spatula until coated. Add the almonds and stir a few times until lightly coated.

Step 2 Scrape the puppy chow onto the prepared baking sheets in an even layer and let stand at room temperature until the chocolate is firm, about 30 minutes.