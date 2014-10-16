Pumpkin Tiramisu
Peggy Cullen
November 1997

This clever twist on the still-trendy dessert layers a bourbon-infused chocolate cookie crust with a creamy pumpkin mascarpone filling. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide  Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • One 9-ounce package chocolate wafers
  • One 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 3/4 cups mascarpone cheese
  • 1 3/4 cups heavy cream
  • About 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup Harvest Crunch

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a very small saucepan, combine the bourbon with 1 tablespoon of the granulated sugar and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat. Line the bottom of a large baking dish with 18 to 20 cookies, overlapping them slightly. Brush the cookies with half of the bourbon syrup.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree with the remaining 1/3 cup of granulated sugar, the brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Add the mascarpone and cream. Using an electric mixer, beat the pumpkin mixture on medium speed until soft peaks form; do not overbeat. Spread half of the pumpkin mixture evenly over the cookies in the dish.

Step 3    

Cover the pumpkin mixture with the remaining cookies, overlapping them slightly. Drizzle with the remaining pumpkin mixture. Sift the cocoa over the center of the tiramisu, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle the Harvest Crunch around the edge of the tiramisu and serve cold.

