Pumpkin Tiramisu

How to Make It

Step 1 In a very small saucepan, combine the bourbon with 1 tablespoon of the granulated sugar and bring just to a boil. Remove from the heat. Line the bottom of a large baking dish with 18 to 20 cookies, overlapping them slightly. Brush the cookies with half of the bourbon syrup.

Step 2 In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree with the remaining 1/3 cup of granulated sugar, the brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Add the mascarpone and cream. Using an electric mixer, beat the pumpkin mixture on medium speed until soft peaks form; do not overbeat. Spread half of the pumpkin mixture evenly over the cookies in the dish.