If you are a pumpkin spice latte lover, you can have it without leaving your home.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan combine the pumpkin puree, condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract. Heat over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes and stir occasionally.
Step 2
Divide the pumpkin mixture in half and spoon into 2 mugs.
Step 3
Pour 1/4 cup coffee over the pumpkin mixture.
Step 4
Top it with whipped cream and grated nutmeg.
Date Published: 2016-11-01