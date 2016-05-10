Pumpkin Spice Latte
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Evi Abeler

If you are a pumpkin spice latte lover, you can have it without leaving your home. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup hot strong coffee
  • Whipped cream
  • Grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan combine the pumpkin puree, condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract. Heat over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes and stir occasionally.

Step 2    

Divide the pumpkin mixture in half and spoon into 2 mugs.

Step 3    

Pour 1/4 cup coffee over the pumpkin mixture.

Step 4    

Top it with whipped cream and grated nutmeg.

