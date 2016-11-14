Pumpkin Soup with Trumpet Mushrooms and Sour Cream 
ROLAND BELLO
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Rose
December 2016

Le Coucou chef Daniel Rose tops his silky pumpkin soup with black trumpet mushrooms for a woodsy flavor. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 
  • 3 pounds pumpkin or kabocha squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 8 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 ounces trumpet mushrooms, rinsed and patted dry 
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, plus leaves for garnish 
  • Sour cream, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the pumpkin, stock and nutmeg and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the pumpkin is tender, about 30 minutes. In batches, puree the soup in a blender until smooth. Return the soup to the saucepan, season with salt and pepper and keep warm. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderately  high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the shallot and cook, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the chopped parsley. 

Step 3    

Ladle the soup into bowls. Top with a  dollop of sour cream and some of the mushrooms. Garnish with parsley and serve. 

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for 1 week.

