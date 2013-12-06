Pumpkin Seed Cupcakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pumpkin and sunflower seeds on a large rimmed baking sheet for about 12 minutes, stirring once or twice, until they turn light golden. Let the seeds cool, then transfer to a small bowl.

Step 2 Lightly oil a 12-cup muffin tin. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, ginger, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg, and cloves; stir with a whisk to combine. In another medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the granulated sugar with the vegetable oil. Add the eggs and beat at high speed until the mixture lightens in color. Reduce the speed to low and beat in the pumpkin puree and water.

Step 3 Whisk the pumpkin mixture into the dry ingredients, scraping the bottom of the bowl to incorporate the four. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups and bake for about 25 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer the cupcakes to a rack to cool completely.

Step 4 Meanwhile, beat the cream cheese with the butter until smooth. Beat in the confectioners' sugar and vanilla.