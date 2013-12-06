Pumpkin Risotto
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Charlie Palmer
January 1995

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 pound fresh pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch dice (1 1/3 cups)
  • 2 medium white onions, finely diced
  • 3/4 cup dry Riesling
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
  • About 1 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 7 cups Vegetable Stock for Risotto or canned low-sodium chicken broth
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups arborio rice (about 11 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a nonreactive medium saucepan. Add the pumpkin and half of the onions and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the pumpkin is just tender, about 7 minutes. Stir in the wine, nutmeg, white pepper and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a food processor, puree the pumpkin mixture until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, bring the Vegetable Stock for Risotto to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to low and keep the stock hot.

Step 4    

In a nonreactive medium saucepan, heat 2 1/2 tablespoons of the butter until it begins to sizzle. Add the rice and the remaining onions and cook over moderately high heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the onions are translucent, about 7 minutes. Immediately stir in 1 cup of the hot stock and cook, stirring constantly, until all of the liquid has been absorbed, about 2 minutes.

Step 5    

Reduce the heat to moderate and gradually add 3 more cups of the hot stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring and cooking until each cup is almost absorbed before adding the next, about 15 minutes. Stir in the pumpkin puree. Continue adding the remaining 3 cups stock, 1 cup at a time, stirring and cooking as above, until the rice is tender, about 10 minutes longer. The risotto will be quite loose. Stir in the parsley and the remaining 2 1/2 tablespoons butter.

Step 6    

Spoon the risotto into 6 warmed soup plates and sprinkle the Parmesan on top. Serve immediately.

Suggested Pairing

Try a Sauvignon Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up