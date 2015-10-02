Pumpkin Ricotta and Apple Frittata
Photo © Shelly Westerhausen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Shelly Westerhausen
November 2014

Unlike a quiche, a frittata does not require a crust and can be whipped up in minutes to serve a large crowd. If roasting the pumpkin beforehand, make sure to put the cast-iron skillet in the oven while it is preheating in the morning so the eggs start to bake as soon as they hit the pan. Slideshow: More Frittata Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small pie pumpkin—peeled, seeds removed and diced into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon cream cheese (optional)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup chives
  • 1 apple, diced
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Coat the pumpkin pieces with olive oil and arrange in a single layer in a cast-iron skillet. Roast for 40 minutes or until softened.

Step 2    

In the meantime, whisk together the eggs, milk and cream cheese (if using). Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Once the pumpkin is softened, remove the pan from the oven and immediately throw in the egg mixture. Top with chives, apples and spoonfuls of ricotta and transfer back to the oven. Cook for 20 minutes or until the frittata is slightly puffed and browned on top. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Season with more salt and pepper and serve.

