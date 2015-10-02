Pumpkin Ricotta and Apple Frittata

Unlike a quiche, a frittata does not require a crust and can be whipped up in minutes to serve a large crowd. If roasting the pumpkin beforehand, make sure to put the cast-iron skillet in the oven while it is preheating in the morning so the eggs start to bake as soon as they hit the pan. Slideshow: More Frittata Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Coat the pumpkin pieces with olive oil and arrange in a single layer in a cast-iron skillet. Roast for 40 minutes or until softened.
In the meantime, whisk together the eggs, milk and cream cheese (if using). Season with salt and pepper.
Once the pumpkin is softened, remove the pan from the oven and immediately throw in the egg mixture. Top with chives, apples and spoonfuls of ricotta and transfer back to the oven. Cook for 20 minutes or until the frittata is slightly puffed and browned on top. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.
Season with more salt and pepper and serve.
Author Name: Hawley Harrigan
Review Body: This is a nice frittata. I really like the addition of the ricotta cheese. I'm not sure if the apple adds anything? I will make it again. Might go ahead and make a sweet potato crust and add some spinach and additional herbs and leave out the apple.
Date Published: 2016-10-22