Pumpkin-Pie-Spice-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain. Pat the pumpkin seeds dry on paper towels.

Step 3

In a bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the vegetable oil, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. Spread the coated seeds evenly on the lined baking pan. Roast for 20-25 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes. Remove the seeds from the oven when they are crispy. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.