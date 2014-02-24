Pumpkin-Pie-Spice-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cup
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2013

These pumpkin pie spice roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect Thanksgiving snack. Slideshow: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

Ingredients

  • Seeds from 1 medium (10-pound) pumpkin (about 1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground clove
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain. Pat the pumpkin seeds dry on paper towels.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the vegetable oil, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. Spread the coated seeds evenly on the lined baking pan. Roast for 20-25 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes. Remove the seeds from the oven when they are crispy. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up