These pumpkin pie spice roasted pumpkin seeds are the perfect Thanksgiving snack. Slideshow: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the seeds and boil for 10 minutes. Drain. Pat the pumpkin seeds dry on paper towels.
In a bowl, toss the pumpkin seeds with the vegetable oil, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg. Spread the coated seeds evenly on the lined baking pan. Roast for 20-25 minutes, turning the seeds every 10 minutes. Remove the seeds from the oven when they are crispy. Allow to cool to room temperature and serve.
Review Body: Had a great time attempting to make this with my 7 year old. A nice simple recipe but after only 17 minutes of bake time I had burnt seeds.
Date Published: 2016-10-24